In retrospect, there are other ways to react that Miss Manners could suggest. You could have exclaimed “That’s my leg!” in a voice just loud enough to make him anxious to shut you up by pretending that it was an accident — although that would take some ingenuity on his part. (Perhaps he could have tried, “Oh, sorry; I was trying to scratch my leg,” or “My mistake — I thought I was seated next to my wife.”)