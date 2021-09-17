A warning: Sometimes it is better to be noted as having been unable to be reached. “No comment” is the conventional way of refusing, but that can be dangerous. This was impressed upon Miss Manners many years ago, at an inaugural ball. A certain outspoken Cabinet wife had been instructed by her husband to stop talking to the media, so when someone asked her how she had enjoyed her dance with the new president (admittedly one of those silly questions), she replied with a curt, “No comment.”