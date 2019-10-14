Dear Miss Manners: I'm an old guy who has recently started getting a lot of tattoos. I belong to an earlier generation that generally frowned upon tattoos, but I've been intrigued by them for as long as I can remember. I love my new tattoos, and I plan to get a lot more.

It's easy to deal with compliments — and I've gotten quite a few. But what can I say to people who make insulting comments? Do I stare them down? Cut them dead?

I've tried variations of "I got them for me, not for you," which works, but somehow lacks the little kick I'm looking for. I don't want to make a federal case of this, but sometimes I just don't want to let something offensive get by.

Try, “Yes, I know they scare some people. But really, I’m quite harmless.”

Dear Miss Manners: Which is appropriate when having an open house for a child?

1. Send paper invites/announcements to those you would like to attend?

2. Send them on social media to those you would like to attend?

How old is the child and how big is the house? If your child’s friends are not used to paper, you might not get anyone. If you post this on social media, you may get more than the house can hold.

Miss Manners suggests that you consult an expert on the habits of the circle you want to invite: your child.

Dear Miss Manners: I've noticed that at checkouts, the clerk often addresses me as "Miss" in a rather dismissive tone. This happens only when the clerks are young men — never older men, or women of any age, who say "ma'am," a term of respectful address for any woman.

I feel offended by "Miss," but I'm not sure why, or if I should say, "Please address me as Ma'am or Mrs. Smith."

I notice these same clerks often address men of any age as "Sir." Why not "Mr." to be consistent, if they are going to call me "Miss"? I think I know why: "Mr." sounds offensive. But again, why?

I searched the terms "señorita" vs. "señora," and see that the trend in Spanish is toward calling any adult women "señora" regardless of whether she is married or not. I'm not Latina, but that appeals to me.

I realize my concern may be overly sensitive and trivial, but I would love your thoughts. To put things in perspective, I'm 80 years old, not a young "Miss."

Perhaps I should just say, "Thanks, Mr." and grab my groceries and go!

Do you know why they call you “Miss”?

Because others whom they have addressed respectfully as “ma’am” have chastised them for violating the fiction that everyone is young or at least pleased to be taken as such.

Miss Manners has been trying for years to dispel the self-hatred that leads people to think of growing old as shameful. She can only advise you not to waste emotional energy on how clerks address you.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.