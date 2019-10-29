Dear Miss Manners: I am Caucasian, raising my two biracial granddaughters. We are constantly barraged with questions from perfect strangers as to our relationship, reason for being together and other personal history.

I need help with an appropriate response that will not promote anger or further racial tensions — but will allow me and my girls some dignity and peace.

As your granddaughters will observe your response, these are opportunities to teach them how to deflect nosy questions without getting into altercations.

The response Miss Manners suggests, no matter what these people have the nerve to ask, is, “Thank you, I’m very proud of my granddaughters.”

Dear Miss Manners: We have been close friends with another couple for many years and typically celebrate all milestones with them and a few other couples, in addition to family. Here is what the wife does in advance of every major occasion: She starts asking me how we plan to celebrate X, and when.

One time, I responded by saying we had date A and date B in mind, not yet confirmed. She proceeded to tell me how she already had plans for date A, but date B should be good.

I wanted to say, "Wait, I don't remember inviting you!"

Also, in such cases, it puts us in an awkward spot if we decide to host it on date A (as if we don't want this couple there). We did book something once on a date that was a conflict for them, and she felt slighted.

None of the other friends or family do this; they wait to be invited and then respond accordingly. We have never asked this couple in advance when their parties are. I now don't give any tentative dates and just say we are working on it. She proceeds anyway to tell me all their plans for the weekend in question, as well as the two weekends before and after.

We value their friendship, but putting pressure on us like this is getting uncomfortable, as if they are the main guests without whom the party cannot go on.

Of course they should wait to be invited. But through repetition, you have trained these people to believe that they are a permanent part of your celebrations, so naturally they want to know the dates to make plans.

People who give annual parties also find that their invitations are taken for granted. A gentleman of Miss Manners’ acquaintance gave New Year’s Eve parties for many years, and the year he was out of town — not having issued any invitations — 40 people showed up. That they were kept standing outside in the cold in evening dress presumably made the point.

So, too, should your changing the date. You must stick with that, although you can soften it by saying that you are sorry they can’t make it.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it unreasonable for a 57-year-old daughter-in-law to thank us for financially helping them because of their being financially irresponsible ($50,000+)?

Did your son thank you? If so, Miss Manners believes that counts as representing them both. If not, you might blame his upbringing.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.