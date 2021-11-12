My real problem is I have a friend who comes over around twice a week. We just hang out — usually we don't make a lot of noise or mess. The desks are in the bedroom, but my roommate will often study in the living space instead. My friend and I will ask her if it is okay to watch something on the TV, and she always says yes, but then gets pretty annoyed when we do. Even if we don't watch TV and we're just hanging out in the room, she'll be annoyed by our presence.