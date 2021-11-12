You have every reason to believe that Miss Manners will not just support your view but faint away from the vulgarity of your friend’s plans.
She is sorry to disappoint you. And please allow her to explain this particular lapse of intolerance.
The white wedding dress has a long and not entirely pure history. It is all the fault of Queen Victoria. Before she chose a white wedding dress, in contrast to the usual royal habit of displaying silver or gold, there was no wedding uniform. Brides dressed up for their weddings in any colors they chose. And because the queen, who had endured omnipresent chaperonage by her mother, was presumed to be virginal, the color came to be considered symbolic of bodily purity.
This gave rise to some astounding vulgarity, which persisted well into modern times. People, even wedding guests, started speculating as to whether the bride’s packaging was an accurate representation of what was underneath. This so repulsed Miss Manners as to make her back away from the entire issue.
It is true that she privately harbors the feeling that subsequent weddings should not be repeats of the same person’s previous full wedding hoopla. But that is because it seems an unnecessary imposition on the guests.
Still, if they will stand for it, she declines to throw a damper over others’ wishes.
Dear Miss Manners: What are the business etiquette rules for correspondence?
Is it appropriate for a business communication to include verbiage such as "I would love to see you and talk about XYZ" or "I'd love to hear more about XYZ," rather than "like" or "enjoy?"
When confirming an arrangement to meet or talk, I receive responses such as "fantastic!!!" or "see you tomorrow!!!!" with four exclamations points. Traditional responses would be "fine," "okay" or "good." I have disagreed with all that effusion, as I think it is inappropriate. Especially between opposite sexes.
My examples are from a female to a male. I have never seen a woman use those terms with other women, nor a male colleague use those terms with anyone, male or female. But I know of one woman who does this with men. This woman has an advanced degree and is a CEO of a small company, and the correspondence is with people outside the company.
I think it is an embarrassment and unprofessional. Even flirtatious and sexist.
Or just naive. The concept of “business casual” has blurred, if not erased, contextual etiquette.
Much has been lost because of this, Miss Manners believes. Professional distance enables people to work pleasantly together without faking friendship. She cherishes the hope that remote work will have taught people to distinguish between the intimacy due to their families and the more distant respect due to their colleagues.
