Dear Miss Manners: My boyfriend and I went out for a nice dinner and ordered quail as an appetizer. It was absolutely delicious but also very difficult to eat, as the bird is very small and the meat difficult to cut off the bones.

We were laughing at ourselves in our frustration, trying to pin down the drumstick with the fork and knife to get at the meat, and wondering if there was a proper way to eat small fowl. It certainly didn't seem proper to pick it up and eat it like a drumstick of fried chicken on a picnic, but the alternative — chasing it around the plate with fork and knife and being unable to get at half of the meat — didn't seem quite right, either. Do you have any advice for us?

Quail is indeed a challenge. Request a very sharp knife, and reconcile yourself to not getting every last smidgen. Miss Manners offers two observations: You are better off than the quail. And you will probably wish to order a more substantial main course.

Dear Miss Manners: On two occasions, I have witnessed a person falling. Are there any rules or customs that help individuals respond to these accidents?

In both cases, those who saw the accidents waited for the paramedics — who were necessary, as the injuries were serious. Beyond calling 911, are bystanders to walk away so there won't be additional confusion, or move out of the way and wait out of concern?

If we walk away, knowing that we are not able to help the situation, it appears as if one is indifferent. If we stand around, it appears as if we are gawking and enjoying the moment. There should be a way to handle this.

Gawkers and good Samaritans are differentiated by their actions, but Miss Manners recognizes that in such situations, action is not always required.

You will therefore have to demonstrate your intent by standing back and putting on a concerned face (furrowed brow), but not staring. How long to remain in that position — in other words, whether you can leave — will depend on the seriousness of the fall and the number of other people available in case extra help is needed.

Dear Miss Manners: My daughter will be a first-generation university graduate this spring. I want to take her out to a restaurant of her choice afterward to celebrate. Any family/friends wishing to attend the dinner party are welcome to come along, provided I know in advance, so that proper reservations can be made.

Would it be inappropriate to expect everyone to pay their own way? And how would I convey this message without any hurt feelings or being presumptuous?

As she is unwilling to question your motives, Miss Manners must instead question your logic. A dinner host invites guests — and bears the cost of feeding them. In return she receives, one hopes, recognition as the host, gratitude and reciprocation.

If you do not wish to assume the responsibilities of a host, then she cannot offer you the rewards. Alternatives would be a less costly dinner at your home, a smaller guest list, or persuading one of your daughter’s peers to pipe up at the graduation ceremony with, “Hey, does anyone want to go over to Josh’s Diner and grab dinner?”

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.