For some reason, even as I describe this faux-fondue eating method, I find it a disgusting appetite suppressant. However, I can find no reference in my etiquette books that addresses this matter specifically.

Isn't this a variation of playing with one's food?

The etiquette rule that applies here is that any eating habit that disgusts one’s partner to the point of nausea should be ceased immediately. Miss Manners recommends that you encourage your husband to eat his over-easy eggs in private — and serve only hard-boiled or scrambled ones when you are breakfasting together.

Dear Miss Manners: I bought my dear friend a wedding shower gift back in January, before the world turned upside down. The gift was purchased through her registry, and I received a notification that it was delivered to the bride and groom.

A few weeks later, both the shower and the wedding were delayed until 2021. I've spoken to my friend on the phone several times since then, but she has not brought up the gift.

I completely understand that my gift is not at the top of her mind, and I haven't felt like it was appropriate to bring it up, but should I check to see if she received it at all? Is it tacky to give her a picture of the gift at the shower next year, or am I on the hook for two gifts?

Better to find out now, so that you can rectify the delivery problem, if need be, and alleviate any future doubt or resentment: “With the mail system being a bit precarious right now, I wasn’t sure if you had received the ravioli cutter. Please let me know if it did not come, and I will call the retailer.”

If you would prefer not to blame the mail system, which has enough troubles, you could wait until the event is rescheduled. Miss Manners does find giving a picture of the present a tad off-color. However, a gentle reminder — as in, “I am so sorry for the circumstances, but I am glad that you got to use the cutter while we were quarantined. It seems that we all had the instinct to make homemade pasta or bread” — would not be remiss.

Dear Miss Manners: My little brother always wakes me up in the morning and bothers me. I have tried to tell him calmly to go. I usually yell at him. What should I do? I want to sell my brother.

You might offer him back to the owners first, although being pre-owned, they may not give you the best price.

They can, however, get involved and help redirect these unwanted alarms, or at least propose a more mutually acceptable timeline for them. Barring that, Miss Manners suggests that you get their permission to invest in a lock — and noise-canceling headphones.

