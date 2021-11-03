My wife doesn't want to go to the other side of the country because she hates traveling, and I don't want to go spend a weekend as a "girl" who is told to forgive my relatives for things they have never apologized for, simply because it's "the right thing to do." I also don't want to explain who I am to people who haven't bothered to contact me since I was 13: "Yes, I'm on the autism spectrum. No, I'm not confused; I can be both asexual and polyamorous. Yes, that's my name, and no, having pronouns on my profile page isn't a joke."