Athena pardoned Orestes for killing his mother because she foresaw an endless chain of vendettas depopulating ancient Greece. For an equally heartfelt reason — if one less likely to stain the carpet — Miss Manners reminds you that one rudeness (whatever your friend no doubt said that made you feel virtuous in your outburst) does not justify another. Having been the most recent aggressor, it is your turn to apologize and agree that, if you are to be friends, some things are best left unsaid.