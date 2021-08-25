There are very few situations that require instant responses, and most of those can be reconciled with a dialed call. The rest can be handled with an email — or even a written letter (there's a concept!).
I am a dinosaur. I have a flip phone that does not send texts (because I refuse to use that feature), but does receive alerts from our bank or police department. We have a landline with an answering machine attached, which does not accept texts.
We tell all our friends, family, neighbors and acquaintances that we do not text, and we do not answer the phone during meals. We do not consider this attitude rude, because we have set expectations. It's really a shame that "instant" communication has become an acceptable/required behavior because there is no real reason for it.
There is a phrase Miss Manners would like everyone to learn, in the hope that it would lessen the type of annoyance you express: “The best way to reach me is …”
People who are welded to their phones may no longer use the telephone function. Many no longer use email. You won’t use texting. And almost nobody except Miss Manners writes letters.
Is there any wonder that people seem to have problems communicating with one another? Although, considering the tone of current discourse, perhaps things would be worse if everyone could get through.
Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I often give rides to a friend (for medical care, etc.). She always rides in the front seat, as she gets motion sickness in the back, leaving me to ride in the back seat.
She monopolizes the conversation, talking endlessly about her personal life. My husband, who likes to drive, is somewhat hard of hearing (we are elderly) and cheerfully tunes her out most of the time.
I find myself bored and resentful of the time spent in the back seat alone. Any ideas about how to change either the situation or my reaction to it? We live in a rural area, so these rides generally are a couple of hours, round-trip.
Must you go on these trips?
Perhaps you are needed to share the driving or to help your friend at the destination. Then you may consider the back seat a separate social space, and read or play video games or otherwise amuse yourself while your husband is the oblivious recipient of that verbal barrage.
But if you needn’t go, Miss Manners hopes you do not do so from a false sense of social obligation — or, worse, the unpleasant idea that it would not be respectable for the two of them to make the trip alone. Your husband sounds very well protected.
