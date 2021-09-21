I have tried something that my husband claims is dangerous. Perhaps it is — but is it also rude? When there are only two lanes going in my direction, and I see a long line ahead in one lane — and when I know that all traffic in the other lane will eventually have to merge, as there is no exit ahead — I move into the free lane. But instead of zipping ahead, I stay slow, going at the same speed as of the rest of the traffic. I'm not cutting, but I am keeping others from cutting in front of me.