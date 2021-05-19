So instead of learning to be myself, which would have been far more beneficial, I spent all my adolescent and early adult years trying to act outgoing and boisterous — constantly trying to shock and tease others (which is how my mom normally acts). As a result, I became a people-pleaser who couldn't please most people! I inadvertently offended people instead of making them laugh. The raised eyebrows and cold shoulders I received made me work harder, and in turn, become even more shunned.