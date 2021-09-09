I have a 13-month-old daughter who tries to play in the litter box every chance she gets, so I asked my mother to move it. We have a three-story house, so there are plenty of places for it. She absolutely refuses, even though my daughter is at risk. Whenever I ask her to move it, she ignores me; when I ask her to get an enclosed cat box, she ignores me. She also refuses to move the cat food that my daughter thinks is a tasty snack.