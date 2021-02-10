When the now-fiance asked my daughter if he should talk to her father first, she informed him that it was unnecessary. At no point in 21 years has her father ever mentioned that being asked first was an expectation of his.

After announcing her engagement (to her father and myself privately, and to the rest via social media), she received a few lectures from members of my ex's family and from his live-in girlfriend. They say she and her fiance have offended her father by not asking permission first and by not personally informing his girlfriend, and that an apology is in order.

While I can understand that being asked was an expectation of her father's, I do not believe he has the right to be upset, as he did not convey those expectations ahead of time. I also wonder if, given his noncustodial status and lack of involvement in her current life, it was necessary to ask ahead of time. If you could help me understand what her obligation should have been, I would be most appreciative.

Your daughter’s real mistake was not asking her father to pass the phone to his girlfriend. Much of the rest of this could probably have been avoided if she had.

The old-fashioned idea that fathers must be asked permission to “give away” their daughters is certainly problematic in modern times. Miss Manners is used to hearing rightful cries of “She’s not his to give!” and “Why isn’t the mother being consulted?” And in the case of your daughter and her distant father, “Why the sudden need to weigh in now”?

Patriarchal tradition runs deep. But while the reasoning behind the antiquated custom may no longer apply, the act of including family in the announcement of one’s milestones is still important.

Had the young man informed (not asked) you, your ex and his girlfriend of his intention, he could well have avoided all of this. Instead, the girlfriend had to hear about it secondhand — or with everyone else on social media. Therefore, Miss Manners recommends that with all future milestones — moving to a new home, pregnancy, etc. — your daughter make calls to all familial parties and inform them personally. Especially in the case of pregnancy — however, the intention itself need not be up for discussion.

Dear Miss Manners: My father almost always introduces his presents to me with some version of: "If you don't like it, please give it back to me, because I really like it." I always find this quite irritating. Am I wrong here? What can I say to him?

“Well, now I’ll know what to get you when your birthday comes around.”

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.