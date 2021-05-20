If she were to ask me what I planned to make, and I said "fish," she might say, "Oh, I haven't had pork chops for a long time." Sometimes, she will say, without even asking about the menu, that she would really like Chicken Cordon Bleu — or whatever it might be that would please her palate that day! Keep in mind, she has no allergies nor issues with gluten, nor is she lactose-intolerant.