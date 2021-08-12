Yes, but if you cannot help yourself, Miss Manners will permit you to say in the letter, “What a wonderful and unexpected surprise to have you at the wedding. Caitlin and I adore the wonderful cheese grater. I do wish that we had had more time at the wedding, but since you are one of Aunt Lacey’s closest friends, I trust that we will see you at another family event soon.” As the occasion is unlikely to be repeated, you need not chastise lovely Aunt Lacey for not properly introducing you to her unanticipated friends.