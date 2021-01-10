Here is a secret that will serve you in many situations: You don’t always have to match your answer to a nosy question.

In this case, you should reply, “I’m fine, thank you; how are you?” If the questioner persists, repeat that you are fine, but ask in a concerned voice, “But are you all right?”

Dear Miss Manners: I donated to a fundraiser through a friend who volunteered at the organization. She sent me a monetary thank-you, saying to go have lunch on her.

It left me feeling awkward — almost like getting money back on what I donated. Is that an appropriate way to express gratitude? It felt weird, and it made me feel like I should not accept that cash. What should I do?

It is weird. In that context, it looks something like a kickback, although Miss Manners hopes that your friend was merely succumbing to the crass idea that payments are always welcome.

You must thank her, of course. But you might enclose the money, saying you would like to make an additional donation to the charity.

Dear Miss Manners: While we did not attend the wedding of our dear friends' grandson (whom they helped raise) due to our coronavirus guidelines, we did send a very nice present from their wedding website. We also mailed them a very nice card, separate from the gift, that was delivered to them well before the wedding.

The thank-you just arrived, and the couple thanked us only for our good wishes. I went back to the wedding site and verified that the gift was received (as was our name and address given to the recipients,) but somehow the bride and groom forgot that we gave them the gift.

I am not concerned that they don't know that their new set of knives, which they use every day, is from us. But I don't want our dear friends to think that because we did not attend the wedding, we did not send a gift.

Should I say something to my friend, or let it go? I would not want to make the happy couple uncomfortable, but I want our friends to know that we care.

Although Miss Manners suspects that the couple didn’t bother to personalize their letters of thanks — how hard is it to say “Thank you for the ...”? — it is possible that this response was only to your card.

So you could still ask the grandparents whether the present was received, which is the sneaky way of getting the couple in trouble. Yet they did manage a mailing, which not everyone does, so perhaps you should not tattle. Just remark idly that you hope the knives are useful.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.