Advice columnist

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared May 25, 2005.

Dear Carolyn: I used to date mainly wealthy, upwardly mobile doctors and lawyers, and planned on spending my life not working, having a few kids and doing charity work, like many of my friends. Then I met my fiance, a government analyst who, although not poor by any means, certainly isn't wealthy. I fell madly in love with him for all the right, non-shallow reasons that I never had before.

The problem is that, although I'm overeducated, I work in a dead-end job I despise. I've been halfheartedly trying to get a new one, but I'd never put a lot of time into thinking about a real career before because I'd always assumed I'd never really have one.

He is frustrated with me, I'm frustrated with myself, and we keep getting into fights because I'm not applying for a new job but have the gall to complain about this one. Last night we got into another spat, and he snuck out this morning without saying goodbye. He then sent me an email that he'd had a dream I met some rich guy and was much happier, so maybe we should break up.

I love him with all of my heart. He makes me a better person, but he won't listen to me right now. Please advise.

— Va.



(Nick Galifianakis/The Washington Post)

Va.: Sorry that whole sugar-daddy thing didn’t pan out for you.

Right. I’m not. But I’m not (just) getting my jollies at your expense, either. When your plan is not to have plans, you’re lucky to have it fall through.

It’s definitely the happiest outcome for those poor doctors and lawyers; for those upwardly mobilized offspring-to-be, it’s fate’s answer to winning Powerball.

The problem with your original plan wasn’t just the obvious moral/emotional bankruptcy of treating people as props in your little life play, though. It’s that if it actually had come true, it would have bored you catatonic. Money expands your options in life, but it doesn’t spare you from having to think about which of those options you choose.

A husband for the sake of a husband, kids for the sake of kids, charity work for the sake of killing time between manicures. Without passion, how would any of these not have become the next “dead-end job I hate”? Just with a flexible schedule and really nice clothes.

I’ve spent all this time picking apart the life-outline you’ve already discarded because I’m not fully convinced you’ve discarded it.

Nor, apparently, is your fiance.

You need to discard it completely, though, every copy, because its weakness lies in its premise. Living through other people won’t work, whether you do it for attorney privileges or peer assimilation or analyst love. See it for what it is, crumple it, start over.

Starting with: What moves you, what are you good at, what will set you at peace as you die?

Take your time finding answers — and make it clear to your fiance you will need time. You’ve got a blank sheet to fill and the rest of your life to fill it, plus a lot more evolving to do inside.