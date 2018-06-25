In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, Ammal Farahat, who has signed up to be a driver for Careem, a regional ride-hailing service that is a competitor to Uber, drives her car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After lifting a longstanding ban on women driving, it’s the latest job opening for Saudi women, that had been reserved for men only, and one that sharply challenges traditional norms. (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi women are driving freely for the first time after years of risking arrest if they dared to get behind the wheel. And with the ban now lifted, a new opportunity has emerged: Working as drivers.

It’s a job that had been reserved for men only and one that until recently even many Saudi males rejected as socially taboo.

Saudi women who want to work as drivers — for ride-hailing services like Uber, for example — are part of a wave of change that has drawn resistance from parts of the male community.

“It’s very natural for people to resist change,” said Ammal Farahat, an affluent mother of two with a master’s degree who runs who her own consultancy. “They’re going to change their minds.”

