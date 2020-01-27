Aribnb has offered other sabbaticals over the past year to promote the environment. For their latest offer, five people have a chance to win a chance to visit the three islands within the Bahamas that were not affected by the storm: Andros, Eleuthera and Exumas. There, the winners of the contest will work on projects for two months including coral reef restoration, pineapple farming, boating building and more, working with the Bahamas National Trust. The nonprofit manages the country’s parks and works to preserve its natural habitat.