Design director Alberto Caliri, who has worked alongside Missoni for 15 years, will take over the creative role for an interim.
“My parents invented a new language in fashion,” Missoni told the publication. “And I think over the past 25 years I’ve been able to extend the lexicon of this language.”
Missoni will stay on as president of the family-run fashion house, while other family members retain roles in the company, including her mother, who runs Missoni homewares.
The Missoni family maintains majority control of the house, after selling a 41.2%-stake to the Italian investment fund FSI in 2018.
Other recent changes include closing the secondary line M Missoni in March. It was being run by Angela Missoni’s daughter, Margherita.