While some of the systemic problems Black people pointed to in 1965 persist, they say — racist policing, unemployment — and gangs have taken hold, many have seen improvements in ties with officers, better transportation and shopping, and the work some do to give back to the community.
Neighbors play cards, celebrate milestones and worship in a place that’s made some gains but where challenges remain.
