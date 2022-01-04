“As the designer has expressed on many occasions, the shows are crucial and irreplaceable occasions but the health and safety of both employees and the public must once again take priority,” the Armani statement said.
Milan’s fashion council had announced last month that 22 brands, from Armani to Zegna, would be staging live runway shows, with just nine opting for digital presentations. It did so following the success of the September womenswear shows that featured 40 live runway previews, with mask requirements and limited invitees.
The British Fashion Council has said its January menswear shows would not go ahead due to COVID and that they would be consolidated with the womenswear calendar in February.