NEW YORK — Why buy wooden toys for children? Chances are good you know at least one parent who sings their praises for durability, sustainability or magical powers to boost creativity. If you don’t, know that such toys can make great gifts.

Cars, trucks, construction vehicles, emergency vehicles: Wooden toys that move are everywhere. Look no further than Melissa & Doug, the mass producer with a wide variety. The brand is available everywhere. The company makes construction vehicles for ages 3-6 that a child must stack together themselves before playing. $19.99 each. On the handmade emporium Etsy.com, the shop TwentySevenUK sells a small wooden racing car that can be engraved with a child’s name and a special date. The seller offers free shipping to the U.S. Each car is $43.05 and comes in white, yellow or green. Wooden train sets may not have wheels, but they do move and there’s a nice selection. Check out the world of Brio.