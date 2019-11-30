Of course, it’s not that simple for IDK, born Jason Mills and formerly known as Jay IDK. On Friday, he played almost all of “Is He Real?” in sequence. The album tackles drive-bys and daydreams, naysaying teachers and anonymous haters. As the title suggests, it also finds IDK pondering Christian theology and the existence of god.

In concert, those higher concerns receded to the background as college kids — and some young’uns with chaperoning parents — got rowdy and rapped along as the second-story floor heaved under their bouncing weight. The bounce was particularly pronounced during IDK’s harder songs, ones like “42 Hundred Choices,” “24” and “17 Wit a 38,” on which he uses his voice like a machine gun to spit syllables over sinister trap beats. As a sample blares on a few songs, “This that dirty, stinkin’, nasty, ratchet, rowdy” stuff.

But true to his M.O., IDK isn’t only a trap rapper. There’s a bit of bounce in “Lilly,” a half-sung, half-rapped song about coupling with some cash in your pocket. “December” flips Chaka Demus & Pliers’ “Murder She Wrote” into an Afrobeat groove. At one point, IDK entreated the audience to close their eyes before launching into “Porno,” perhaps so they could visualize “strawberry lemonade lips” before he grappled with the roots of sex obsession over a Neptunes-esque beat.

Performing at his first sold-out show in the DMV, IDK seemed to relish the experience, surveying the crowd and breathing in its energy. He brought a fan onstage to spit a verse over a throwback beat, and monologued a bit about loss and perseverance.

“All of us go through s---, and I do this s--- for y’all,” he explained. “Taking all that energy that we got from losing people, and making it something powerful.”

