He’s still working toward that debut album, but in the meantime his latest release, “When It’s All Said and Done . . . Take Time,” is a compilation of his two 2020 EPs, spinning anguish into velvet cords of aspirational eternity. Giveon cites Frank Sinatra and Barry White as musical inspirations, along with his mother’s recordings of Anita Baker and Mary J. Blige, revealing ambitions of transcendent vocal recognition. But he’s still early in his journey. His distinct voice, however, promises attention, with its crystalline base and resolute timbre.