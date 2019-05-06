

The Washington Bach Consort performed Bach’s Ascension and Easter Oratorios on Sunday afternoon. (Kate Wichlinski)

Things began auspiciously Sunday afternoon when the Washington Bach Consort closed its 2018-19 season at National Presbyterian Church with performances of Bach’s Ascension and Easter oratorios. With Dana Marsh conducting what was the final concert of his inaugural season as artistic director, the chorus started by singing the first words of the Ascension Oratorio, “Praise God in his kingdoms,” against a halo of strings and woodwinds, spangled with trumpets and punctuated by timpani. Every gesture of Bach in this opening piece describes joyful uplift. The chorus’s German diction was crisp and its rhythm precise.

As the oratorio unfolded, tenor Matthew Hill delivered the Gospel texts with agile conviction. Mezzo Sarah Davis Issaelkhoury, who has one of those velvety, enveloping voices it’s hard not to like, movingly sang the plaintive aria “Ah, my beloved life, stay longer.” The chorus brought a beautifully blended sound to the chorales, capturing the texts’ reverent tone.

Yet during the course of the oratorio’s 30-odd minutes and, after intermission, in the Easter Oratorio, it was hard to escape the impression that energy and focus were flagging. Bach’s profound dramatic instincts are often manifest in vivid contrasts of tempo. But Sunday, lively movements seemed less quick and bouncy than warranted, and slow movements struggled to find their center of stately gravity. In the solo arias, the orchestra seldom did all it could to support the singers.

Bach poses challenges to all musicians, and they grow the further removed we become from his historical milieu. But one had to ask, were the musicians tired? Had there been insufficient rehearsal? Two overlong speeches by board members before each half did nothing for the concert’s momentum, nor did the time it took the orchestra to tune. Whether this performance was an aberration, which all ensembles occasionally experience, or a symptom of something else, remains to be seen.