Lawyers say they’ve seen greater backlogs for visa applications and an overall increase in evidence requests under the Trump administration. The American Immigration Lawyers Association says average case processing times surged by 46% between fiscal year 2016 and 2017.
The head of a think tank that supports tighter immigration controls says studio owners shouldn’t blame immigration policy for their labor recruitment problems.
