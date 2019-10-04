The ban came in a 2013 lawsuit that environmentalists filed against the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, accusing them of failing to track the threatened Mexican spotted owl for more than 20 years.
The Capitol Christmas Tree is scheduled to be cut from the Carson National Forest early next month.
The forest is working to exclude the cutting from the ban.
