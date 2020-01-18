In addition, the second floor will be deconstructed for a full transformation, the hall said in a statement this week.

The renovation includes the refurbishment of the hall’s dome, the addition of new technology and visitor experiences, a fully redesigned “High Above Center Court” experience, and a new Honors Ring.

The renovations are privately funded and are expected to be fully completed by June 1.

The Hall of Fame will be closed to visitors from Feb. 3 until March 25.

Springfield is a city near the Connecticut state line where Naismith invented basketball in 1891.