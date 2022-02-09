In France, where I’m based, the coronavirus no longer inspires the same levels of fear for many that it did in the pandemic’s early days. The vast majority of French adults are vaccinated. There have been multiple waves, the most recent being the fast-spreading omicron variant. It swept through so many homes that more people are feeling that the worst may now be behind them. Even the kiss to both cheeks, the traditional French greeting that had become repellent to many, has made a comeback of sorts. France has lost more than 133,000 lives to the virus and counted more than 20 million infections.