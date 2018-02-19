“Black Panther” is just the fifth film to pull in more than $200 million in its opening weekend. (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney/AP)
Top 10 films

“Black Panther” stalks, kills four-day opening weekend.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Black Panther (1) 235.0 235.0
2. Peter Rabbit (2) 23.1 54.1
3. Fifty Shades Freed (2) 19.4 78.6
4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (9) 10.0 379.7
5. The 15:17 to Paris (2) 9.1 26.9
6. The Greatest Showman (9) 6.3 155.6
7. Early Man (1) 4.2 4.2
8. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (4) 3.2 54.6
9. Winchester (3) 2.6 22.2
10. The Post (1) 2.5 77.1

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST