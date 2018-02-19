Top 10 films
“Black Panther” stalks, kills four-day opening weekend.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Black Panther (1)
|235.0
|235.0
|2.
|Peter Rabbit (2)
|23.1
|54.1
|3.
|Fifty Shades Freed (2)
|19.4
|78.6
|4.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (9)
|10.0
|379.7
|5.
|The 15:17 to Paris (2)
|9.1
|26.9
|6.
|The Greatest Showman (9)
|6.3
|155.6
|7.
|Early Man (1)
|4.2
|4.2
|8.
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure (4)
|3.2
|54.6
|9.
|Winchester (3)
|2.6
|22.2
|10.
|The Post (1)
|2.5
|77.1
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com