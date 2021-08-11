Manchin has said repeatedly that he does not support scrapping the filibuster, a Senate procedure that effectively requires a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation, even if it’s standing in the way of a voting rights bill. The filibuster is well known for being a tool of segregationists trying to block various civil rights bills in the 1950s and 1960s. But it has been used by both parties to thwart their opponents’ agendas, and Manchin has defended the filibuster on the more general basis of protecting the power of whichever party is in the minority — as the Democrats were, not long ago. “Do we really want to live in an America where one party can dictate and demand everything and anything it wants, whenever it wants?” he wrote in a June op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

