Flags for Good was Green’s response to what he sees as the dominance of White conservatives when it comes to political symbols, citing the red MAGA hats and Trump flags that blanketed the candidate’s rallies. In fact, Green thinks they were so successful that Trump even co-opted the American flag, to the point that Green did not even want to hang one outside his home, for fear that it would be interpreted as an endorsement of Trump’s actions as president.