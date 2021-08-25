Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.
The new overhaul will cost $1.4 million and is funded in part by a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, Helfant said Tuesday.
During restorations, a weatherproof scaffolding will be built around Lucy.
The target for reopening is Memorial Day 2022, Helfant said.