Top 10 films
“Blade Runner 2049” opened at the top but still flopped. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Blade Runner 2049 (1)
|31.5
|31.5
|2.
|The Mountain Between Us (1)
|10.1
|10.1
|3.
|It (5)
|9.7
|304.9
|4.
|My Little Pony: The Movie (1)
|8.8
|8.8
|5.
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle (3)
|8.1
|80.0
|6.
|American Made (2)
|8.1
|30.4
|7.
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie (3)
|6.8
|43.8
|8.
|Victoria and Abdul (3)
|4.1
|6.0
|9.
|Flatliners (2)
|3.8
|12.3
|10.
|Battle of the Sexes (3)
|2.4
|7.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com