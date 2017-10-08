Ryan Gosling stars as K in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.” (Stephen Vaughan/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Blade Runner 2049” opened at the top but still flopped. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Blade Runner 2049 (1) 31.5 31.5
2. The Mountain Between Us (1) 10.1 10.1
3. It (5) 9.7 304.9
4. My Little Pony: The Movie (1) 8.8 8.8
5. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (3) 8.1 80.0
6. American Made (2) 8.1 30.4
7. The LEGO Ninjago Movie (3) 6.8 43.8
8. Victoria and Abdul (3) 4.1 6.0
9. Flatliners (2) 3.8 12.3
10. Battle of the Sexes (3) 2.4 7.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST