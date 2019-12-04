Why not just let him go if he doesn't want to be here? There's no one else involved, but some bad choices on my end have led to his decision.

I just don't know what to do. I fly out to work this evening. . . . I'm a flight attendant so I don't even trust I can work without breaking down. Unfortunately, I can't call out. I've just taken nearly two weeks off as it is. We'd planned a trip to Hawaii next week, but he has said he's not coming with me. I'm going on the trip, but it won't be the same.

I just want my life back. Just a few days ago, things were fine, and now my whole life is upside down. I haven't been eating or sleeping. Just an all-around mess. How do people get through this?

— Broken

Broken: In tiny, tiny little increments of functioning to get through an hour, a meal, a conversation, a shift, a day, a week, a process.

Grief just sucks. There’s no sunshine or rainbow. At one moment you are uneventfully being X, and the next moment the universe announces — via haymaker to the jaw — that you’re Y now.

The way to the other side is to count on time to do most of the healing for you, and to contribute to that process whatever you can, when you can, as you can. Meaning, in your case: You need to do a shift at work. Okay. So do that — nothing else, just, clean, dressed, present, competent. Everything that isn’t on that list gets pushed till after.

Then, after you’ve completed that step, what can you contribute next? The list of helpful things is not fancy or difficult. Letting yourself cry is there; making yourself go to bed is, too. Getting out of bed when you need to or when it’s healthy to. Having nutritious food. Taking a walk. Calling someone who helps you feel better, or watching or listening to something, if there’s no person at hand.

“What will help me heal?” Ask yourself in these moments. And when that’s not available — when that requires more energy than you have — ask instead, “What will help me pass the time in a nondestructive, non-self-destructive way?”

These will dictate which tiny, tiny steps you’ll take to get through this.

And when you’re ready, the big steps, to get to the root of those “bad choices.” Not to get him back, to get you back.

Underneath it all, place your trust. Trust that humans go through this and humans get through this.

Flight, for what it’s worth, and Hawaii, might help. I have found big views and landscapes to be healing when I’ve been in this kind of hell. There’s something about feeling small relative to the world and history and time that puts awful things in perspective.

