Now the brothers- and sisters-in-law want to go out for brunch and hear all about the wedding. We are not in the mood to socialize with them. What do we say and do?

— Insulted

Insulted: Someone needs to tell them you’re hurt. Your husband, I’d say. Not accusatory, just plain: “I have mixed feelings about brunch. I’m hurt none of you came to the wedding. I understand things come up, but this was a sweep — and we’ve gone out of our way for years to celebrate weddings, showers, birthdays. With pleasure, of course, because I love you all. I’m just stuck on the fact that not one of you showed up for my son.”

Simple, clear, fair. Practiced beforehand so emotions don’t turn it into an accusation. It’s best said to the emotionally closest sib, ideally as a prelude to the honest conversation necessary to moving forward.

I feel I should add, since I have about a 1.000 average on advising against taking personal offense when someone doesn’t attend an event:

Stuff happens. But when you go 0-fer on the people you’ve shown up for faithfully for years, and when your feelings about that are now impeding your relationship with these people, that clears the threshold for saying something. Plus, if you just say no to brunch and disengage with this entire family, then they’ll never have a chance to make things right.

Dear Carolyn: I don't think my husband is an alcoholic — he doesn't drink every day or even every other. But sometimes when he does imbibe, he seems like a different person, and he always feels bad the next day. He's more belligerent and totally unable to read other people's cues, which can embarrass me.

I don't want to be in charge of him, and I don't want to get a divorce — so much about our marriage is really wonderful. I don't like it, and he knows that. And he doesn't like it. So now what?

— Embarrassed

Embarrassed: A person doesn’t need to have alcoholism to be a problem drinker. Your husband has two serious warning signs: personality change while drinking, and regrets afterward.

Either one is enough to warrant an inquiry with his primary-care physician, so please urge him to go.

There are different options for treatment with problem drinking, each with a constituency that swears by it, so get your information from reputable sources — more than one. This is a straightforward place for you to start reading so you can know what to expect: niaaa.nih.gov.