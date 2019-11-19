My husband wants one of us at every tournament and wants to send the kids to the camps.

We are having a difficult time compromising on how much of these activities is appropriate. How do we settle this?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: If you can agree upon and execute an “appropriate” experience in youth sports, then please share with the class.

You won’t get anywhere near one, though, if your husband talks “want” while you’re arguing “need.”

For example: No, you don’t need to be at everything, when there are other team parents who are trustworthy and cooperative, and your kids are comfortable with them. But if your husband wants to be there, then that’s different.

And if he’s insisting on a policy that someone needs to be there and you’re the one primarily affected by that policy, then this isn’t about sports, it’s about boundaries. It’s not right for one parent to lay down family laws that primarily burden the other.

So, start by defining your terms:

●What each of you thinks is necessary; responsible or advisable; ideal.

●Which of these is logistically and financially possible.

●Which of these each of you is willing to do.

You may have to establish the foundation first: what you hope to accomplish by having your kids on these teams.

Then, what is or isn’t worth sacrificing to get there.

Reconcile any differences now, so you work from the same set of goals and plans. Those are 15 words for a process that could take you 15 years to complete, if ever. But there you go.

Once you have something resembling consensus, then you can decide who drives to practice, travels for tournaments, massages the budget, manages the calendar.

That’s the sane path through a world where sanity often hides out in the parking lot. But that’s for another column.

Hi, Carolyn: Two or three times a year, my sister-in-law comes for a visit. She brings and uses what I think is room deodorizer. I have repeatedly asked her not to. I am extremely sensitive to aftershave, perfumes or any kind of scent.

She has resorted to lying about it and blaming "the guy she hugged" for infusing her with his cologne.

Our house always has windows open, and it's fresh and clean.

How can I get this woman to stop? Our guest room smells for weeks after she leaves.

— A.

A.: Where’s your spouse in this?

The only answer is, “Fragrances affect my health. Either you stop using them and stay here, or we help you find a hotel.”

Unfortunately, that answer requires your spouse’s full support — so, if you don’t have it, then that’s the bigger problem you need to solve.

If there are any essential-oil fresheners you can tolerate, by the way, then try leaving those out for guests seeking embarrassment-relief.

