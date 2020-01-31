If I invite her and her daughter, we couldn't go out to the bars after dinner. I would also feel obligated to invite the bride's mother. There is nothing against them, but that just changes the entire event.

I already planned a shower where all family members are present. I think the stepmother is put out that her daughter is not in the bridal party but she is still paying for the wedding.

I asked the bride what she wants me to do, and she just got really upset and said she doesn't want anybody mad. I really want to help her, but I feel thrown in the middle of a family conflict. What should I do?

— Maid of Honor

Maid of Honor: This is a bachelorette party, not a teenage-girl’s-and-bride’s-moms’ party, for fox’s sake.

So say that, nicely of course. Hold the line. Technically it’s to the point where the bride ought to step in and tell her stepmother to back off, but she’s not doing it, so do it for her. I know it’s awkward, but think about it: Do you really need the stepmother to like you?

No. No, you do not.

It’s a good chance to work on your diplomatic skills, too: velvet glove, iron fist. “I’m happy to work with you on other events, but this one is at a bar and so we can’t bring someone underage. This is my decision, not the bride’s. Thank you for understanding.” No further communication on this topic. It can help to have a deflection ready, such as: “Maid of honor, volunteer, planning a bar crawl” [hands up in the universal gesture for, “I’m out” and/or “I did not just commit pass interference”].

So, ah, good luck!

Re: Bachelorette: Stepmom may be paying for the wedding, but she's not paying for this party. Take one for your friend and tell stepmom it won't work if they come. Letting her be mad at you and not at your friend would be a great wedding present to her.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: And environmentally sound! No packaging.