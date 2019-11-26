Then there are the still-nosier questions: Do they have the same birthparents? What country are they from? Were they born drug-addicted? Are their birthparents in jail?

These strangers are generally well-meaning and curious. But, they need to understand their curiosity doesn't need to be satisfied. Just because they wonder doesn't mean they should ask.

My children are listening closely to the things these strangers say. Can you think of a reasonable response to let people know I am proud of my children and my children are none of their business?

— Rainbow Mama

Rainbow Mama: The drug/jail stuff gets an icy shiv of nothingness, I hope. Wow.

Otherwise you have the reasonable response, and in fact a beautiful one, in “It’s my family.”

At the risk of sounding peevish, I’d maybe tweak it to “We are a family.” But that’s small stuff.

Either way, it’s powerful where your snapback, albeit funny, diminishes you.

Bonus: The beautiful answer takes on new meaning when doubled. For the nosies and especially the judgies, simply repeat, pointedly: “We are a family.” Translation: Back off.

Tripled, it becomes (with apologies to Judge Smails): “You will get nothing and like it.”

Hi, Carolyn! I'm a 30-something and was raised to never show up empty-handed as a guest to another's home. I'll usually bring wine, flowers or some other treat. Is this rule dying or dead? When I host, almost none of my friends shows up with anything, yet many of the same friends always ask me to bring something specific to their home (wine, a side dish, etc.). I find it pretty off-putting but would never say anything, and wonder if I am being old-fashioned.

— Empty-Handed?

Empty-Handed?: I wouldn’t say the rule is dead, but it’s getting starved of a lot of its justification — as part of a larger rethinking of all things “stuff.”

Your impulse is generous, of course, which makes it timeless. But it also involves added consumption at a time when the virtue of using and accruing less is ascendant. Appropriately.

Plus, though it’s not reason alone to kill the tradition, wine-and-flower management can be extra stress for a host.

I hope our social hearts are big enough to accommodate the empty-handed, especially those who are conscientiously so. I hope you can decide not to be put off by guests who opt out of gifts.

I hope you can preempt your resentment of being asked for contributions by accepting your guests’ offers to contribute: “Wine would be perfect, thanks.” Honesty and transparency help the cause.

And if arriving full-handed is important to you, then ask the host ahead of time what you can bring — then do as requested. If the answer is “nothing” and your conscience won’t bear that, then send handwritten thanks afterward. Old-fashioned and ideal still.

