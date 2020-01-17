I know it sounds stupid but that really broke my heart. At my sister's wedding my dad gave a toast about how she was his "special little girl" who he loved so much that he actually turned down work to go to dances with her. I had to force myself not to cry.

Now I'm getting married and there's no way I want him walking me down the aisle, having a special dance with me or giving a toast. I told my mom so she could be the one to tell him and she is begging me to reconsider, saying I'm being petty and making a spectacle of myself.

Am I? I just can't see letting him take that role just so people won't talk and he won't feel bad. He never cared if I felt bad. My fiance and I just want it to be a happy day for us and we're paying for it all ourselves, unlike my sister. Since, of course, now that they're closer to retirement, they have no money for my wedding like they did for hers.

Whatever. I'm not asking someone else to fill in for him, just eliminating those things entirely. Should I follow through with our plan?

— The Unfavorite

The Unfavorite: Oh gosh yes. Do your wedding however you want.

Your mother said you’re “being petty, and making a spectacle of myself”?

Not only is that appalling in its own right, but it is also world-class enabling of the emotional abuse your father dumped on you on her watch for your entire childhood.

She can scold you but couldn’t tell your dad it was unacceptable to skip all of his other daughter’s dances? She couldn’t call his attention to the missed soccer games and countless smaller slights? His cruel and selfish choices are obvious; hers are insidious.

Here are things I wish for you with my whole heart:

1. The strength to tell your dad yourself that you won’t be doing the traditional father-daughter stuff at your wedding. The kinder and calmer you can be in your delivery, the more devastating the message will be of what his choices have cost.

2. A beautiful wedding, as you envision it and true to your heart;

3. A long, loving, supportive marriage to someone who values you for who you are;

4. A gifted and compassionate therapist for you to call upon when the weight of your family history feels heavier than you can manage;

5. A get-out-of-guilt-free card for any distance you need from your family hereafter.

I think it’s great you’re paying for the wedding yourself, actually. No blood money. Warmest congratulations to you both.