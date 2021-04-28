In these still trying times around the world, perhaps a donation in mom’s honor is more like it. Focus on a favorite charity or cause, or pick a new one. A Los Angeles-based emergency relief organization, the International Medical Corps, is a worthy choice. A $30 gift can help fund training for midwives and nurses in South Sudan, prenatal consultations in Afghanistan and hospital equipment in Chad. Look for the Healthy Mom and Baby Kit. Donate at Internationalmedicalcorps.org.