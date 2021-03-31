Anyone could watch the proceedings online, but many had seen enough.

“Chauvin is in the courtroom, but America is on trial,” boomed the Rev. Al Sharpton from the pulpit of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday.

At the church gathering, located on the south side of town, a five-minute drive down the street from where Floyd was killed, his brother Terrence choked back tears while testifying about his loss. He talked about how he feared the way Chauvin’s attorneys might portray his late brother during the trial, citing George’s drug use and the fentanyl in his system when he died. Another Floyd brother, Philonise, prayed that any protests would remain peaceful. The choir’s soulful melodies filled the pews. Attendees clapped and swayed. But hymns weren’t enough to keep people from ruminating on the question:

What happens if Chauvin is not convicted?

“Minnesota nice?” said Patterson, at the church. More like “Minnesota ice.”

Pastor Ian Bethel rose in praise of Medaria Arradondo, the city’s first African American police chief, for immediately firing the four officers involved in Floyd’s death. Minneapolis’s violent-crime rates are climbing, and Bethel castigated the “defunders” on the city council for “fueling a Wild West mentality.”

The audience murmured, and some clapped.

“The blood is on your hands!” Bethel shouted. The police need more money, not less.

“Defund the police!” someone shouted as Bethel exited the pulpit.

“No, reform the police!” he shot back, repeatedly.

After a year of protests, there is no verdict yet on how the city wants to be policed. At the corner of 38th and Chicago, they were preaching a vision for a world without police. This is the intersection where Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in front of the Cup Foods convenience store. It has become a Floyd memorial but also an “autonomous zone”; police are not welcome, despite a recent spate of shootings.

Wood smoke from a fire pit wafted across what used to be a Speedway gas station. (On the store’s facade, “Speed” has been painted over; it now reads, “People’s Way.”) On Sunday, the eve of the trial, members of a five-person panel spoke about their “comrades” in the revolution. The conversation was peppered with therapeutic language (“rationalized suffering,” “de-stressing,” “vulnerability”). There was a table with bottled water, pastries and pamphlets (“Guide to Twin Cities Fascists,” “NYC Anarchist Black Cross U.S. Political Prisoner and Prisoner of War Listing”) for the taking.

A young woman, who goes by Paw Paw, said she understands why a future without police might scare some people, but she encourages them to use their imagination. The state would provide health care, food and housing. “If everybody had what they needed, no one would be robbing anybody,” she said. There would be a period of “healing” from the current brutalized system. Violence would still occur during the transition, she allowed, “but I promise that we will take care of each other.”

Kaitlyn, a 38-year-old carpenter who declined to give her last name because she distrusts the media, said she’s “on a journey” with police abolitionism — “Honestly, I need to do more reading” — but she believes empowering “a warrior class that inflicts punishment and brutality without consequence” is unsustainable.

On Monday, inside the courthouse, the jury watched video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while bystanders warned him to stop.

“We plan to prove to you, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Mr. Chauvin was anything other than innocent on May 25th of 2020,” said prosecutor Jerry Blackwell.

“At the end of this case, we’re going to spend a lot of time talking about doubt,” predicted defense lawyer Eric Nelson.

That evening, protesters gathered near the Hennepin courthouse. A vendor hawked a $20 black T-shirt with an image of Floyd laying his hand on the shoulder of a kneeling Colin Kaepernick.



A 4-foot-11-inch Asian American woman named Kaia Hirt chained herself to a fence with heavy chains purchased from Frattallone’s Ace Hardware. Hirt, a high school English teacher, came prepared with blankets, a wagon full of juice and fresh fruit, and a list of demands that included changes to the rules governing when police can use force and a civilian-run commission to control the amount of policing people want. That could mean more, less or none. The commission would have the ability to hire and fire officers. The city and state have not held police accountable, she said, and that is why it has come to this.

Hirt said she thinks more people should listen to Black communities before they weigh in on how to address the larger role of law enforcement. “You have a lot of liberals running around who were throwing around the words ‘abolish the police’ without ever talking to people in the community about if that’s what they wanted,” she said. For some communities, she said, having no police would be a “nightmare.”



The English teacher planned to stay all night, even as the temperature dipped into the mid-20s. By Tuesday afternoon, she was a bit delirious from lack of sleep. Inside the courthouse, the jury heard from Alyssa Nicole Funari, 18, a witness to Floyd’s arrest.

“It was difficult because I felt like there really wasn’t anything I could do as a bystander,” Funari said, adding: “The highest power was there, and I felt like I was failing — like, failing to do anything.”