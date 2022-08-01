Cheesesteak shop fire attributed to electrical malfunction

PHILADELPHIA — An electrical malfunction sparked a fast-moving fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops last week, authorities said.
The Philadelphia Fire Department said Monday that the fire marshal’s office had “determined the cause to be electrical wiring.”
Owner Ken Silver told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the air conditioning had been malfunctioning that morning. He said city inspectors had pronounced the building structurally sound, and he vowed to rebuild, saying the damage was less than he initially feared.
Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.