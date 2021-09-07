His crowd pared down to 300 from his usual 800 guests due to the pandemic, Siriano told The Associated Press he wanted to bring the glamour in today’s dark times. He harkened back in some looks to old photographs of his paternal grandmother on vacation in Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast during the 1960s and ‘70s. He put vintage sunglasses on some of his models as they strutted in bright yellows, sunset oranges and emerald green gowns and dresses with huge ruffles for sleeves and bulbous skirts.