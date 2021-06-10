“We actually have about 12 looks that were worn by Nicole Kidman, and she has said herself that there wasn’t one L’Wren Scott look that she could pick as her favorite — there were just so many,” said Caitlin Yates, of Christie’s, who is working on the collection. “They were quite similar in build and structure, and Kidman said once that whatever L’Wren Scott will wear, I will wear.”