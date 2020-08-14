The book is an open letter from Bridges to young readers and includes images from the 1960s and from recent events.
“During the first few days of watching events unfold in our country recently, I felt myself waiting for guidance and I know many were feeling the same. Having spent years speaking to young people about racism, I felt compelled to say something, and after careful consideration, I decided a letter to my young people was the way,” Bridges said in a statement.
Bridges is also the author of “Through My Eyes,” a memoir published in 1999.
