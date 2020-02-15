They called on the British Fashion Council to take more action to lobby for environmental policies.

Organizers of London Fashion Week have said they want to help promote sustainability and create positive change within the industry. This season, the trade show is featuring a “Positive Fashion” exhibition and a “swap shop” where visitors will be able to exchange used clothes for donated items.

Most Fashion Week attendees, however, will have their eyes trained on new season trends. Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Tommy Hilfiger, Erdem and Christopher Kane are among the designers showcasing their latest fall and winter creations in the British capital.